Delhivery Partners with Truecaller to Revolutionize Logistics Communication

Delhivery, India's leading logistics company, has teamed up with Truecaller to improve communication efficiency. With Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID, Delhivery aims to enhance trust and transparency in its services, reducing missed calls and phone fraud, ultimately providing a seamless experience for customers and partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:29 IST
In a bid to transform logistics communication, Delhivery, India's largest logistics firm, has partnered with Truecaller. This collaboration is set to enhance communication efficiency by implementing Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution for Delhivery customers.

The logistics giant already serves over 33,000 businesses, including top brands like Nykaa and Flipkart. Its latest move to integrate Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID aims to build trust and reduce concerns around missed and rejected calls, thereby providing users with a secure and transparent communication experience.

This strategic partnership is crucial for Delhivery, especially given its pivotal role in logistics, and demonstrates both companies' commitment to elevating trust in communications within the logistics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

