Exodus Amid Escalating Beirut Chaos
Evacuations from Lebanon intensified as Israel's bombing of Beirut escalated. Thousands of foreign nationals fled via air and sea, with many countries organizing emergency flights. The conflict has drawn in Iran and risks involving the United States, heightening global concern about the unfolding humanitarian crisis.
As Israeli airstrikes on Beirut escalate, foreign nationals from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East fled Lebanon on Thursday. Many governments have urged their citizens to leave, organizing air evacuations and crowded ferries to facilitate escape as bombs devastate the capital.
Israel has called for the evacuation of more than 20 towns in southern Lebanon amidst a growing regional conflict involving Iran, which may also draw in the United States. In one incident, Greeks and Greek Cypriots evacuated Beirut on a military aircraft, highlighting the chaos and terror pervading the city.
Amid ongoing violence, countries worldwide—spanning China to Europe—are strategizing to extract their citizens. Russia, Australia, and Spain are among those providing special flights for nationals, while reports highlight growing trauma among evacuees and apprehension for those left behind.
