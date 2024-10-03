Exodus Amid Escalating Beirut Chaos

As Israeli airstrikes on Beirut escalate, foreign nationals from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East fled Lebanon on Thursday. Many governments have urged their citizens to leave, organizing air evacuations and crowded ferries to facilitate escape as bombs devastate the capital.

Israel has called for the evacuation of more than 20 towns in southern Lebanon amidst a growing regional conflict involving Iran, which may also draw in the United States. In one incident, Greeks and Greek Cypriots evacuated Beirut on a military aircraft, highlighting the chaos and terror pervading the city.

Amid ongoing violence, countries worldwide—spanning China to Europe—are strategizing to extract their citizens. Russia, Australia, and Spain are among those providing special flights for nationals, while reports highlight growing trauma among evacuees and apprehension for those left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)