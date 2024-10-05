Left Menu

Global Nations on High Alert: Evacuating Citizens Amid Lebanon Tensions

Countries worldwide are preparing for potential evacuations as tensions heighten in Lebanon due to the conflict with Israel and Hezbollah, supported by Iran. While no large-scale evacuations have occurred yet, many nations are making arrangements, including chartering flights and deploying military assets, to ensure citizens' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 11:05 IST
Global Nations on High Alert: Evacuating Citizens Amid Lebanon Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, nations across the globe are bracing for potential citizen evacuations. The conflict's escalation has prompted countries, backed by contingency plans, to prepare for swift responses.

Australia has secured commercial airline seats and military aircraft options to evacuate from Lebanon, while Belgium urges citizens to leave swiftly. Similarly, Brazil has arranged flights, and China has already evacuated over 200 nationals. Canada plans maritime evacuations, collaborating with Australia.

European nations like France and Germany are increasing diplomatic efforts, with France dispatching a warship and Germany evacuating non-essential personnel. Turkey stands ready to facilitate multi-country evacuations, highlighting the global concern over the volatile situation in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

