Global Nations on High Alert: Evacuating Citizens Amid Lebanon Tensions

Amid rising tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, nations across the globe are bracing for potential citizen evacuations. The conflict's escalation has prompted countries, backed by contingency plans, to prepare for swift responses.

Australia has secured commercial airline seats and military aircraft options to evacuate from Lebanon, while Belgium urges citizens to leave swiftly. Similarly, Brazil has arranged flights, and China has already evacuated over 200 nationals. Canada plans maritime evacuations, collaborating with Australia.

European nations like France and Germany are increasing diplomatic efforts, with France dispatching a warship and Germany evacuating non-essential personnel. Turkey stands ready to facilitate multi-country evacuations, highlighting the global concern over the volatile situation in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)