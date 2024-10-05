Nations Rush to Evacuate Citizens from Lebanon Amidst Escalating Conflict

Countries across the globe are taking swift action to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon as tensions intensify between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, supported by Iran. The conflict's escalation has prompted nations to set emergency evacuation processes in motion.

Australia is arranging multiple airline seats and utilizing military aircraft for safe passage to Cyprus. Belgium and Denmark have urged their nationals to depart immediately while commercial flights are accessible. Meanwhile, Brazil is conducting regular operations to airlift its nationals out.

France and the United States have strategized potential evacuations, with the latter bolstering military presence in Cyprus. As uncertainty looms, timely action underscores the precariousness of the situation, prompting mass evacuations and international collaboration.

