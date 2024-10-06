Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan: Brake Failure Leads to Loss of Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident in Dausa district, Rajasthan, a dumper collided with three motorcycles, leading to the death of five individuals and injuries to ten others, authorities reported.

The fatal accident occurred in Lalsot at approximately 11:30 am. Initial investigations by SHO Mahavir Singh suggest the dumper's brake failure caused the tragic event. Among the deceased were Laxmi Mahawar, Mahesh Chandra Sharma, Ram Hari Yogi, and Revad Mal Mahawar, with efforts underway to identify the fifth victim.

Local leaders, including Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, expressed profound grief. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to provide proper medical care to the injured. The community mourns the loss, seeking solace and recovery for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)