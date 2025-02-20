Tragic Collision: Wedding Journey Ends in Fatal Crash

In a heartbreaking accident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, three men lost their lives while two others sustained severe injuries when their car crashed into a stationary lorry. The tragic incident occurred early Thursday morning on National Highway-719.

The victims were traveling to attend a wedding when their vehicle collided with a lorry parked at the roadside. The impact was so severe that the car was left completely mangled.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Umesh Rathore, Mangal Rathore, and Akash Rathore. The injured, Dheeraj and Mahendra Rathore, are receiving medical treatment in Gwalior. An investigation by local police is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)