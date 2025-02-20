Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Wedding Journey Ends in Fatal Crash

A tragic car accident in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, left three men dead and two seriously injured. The victims were on their way to a wedding when their car collided with a stationary lorry. A police investigation into the incident is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:00 IST
Tragic Collision: Wedding Journey Ends in Fatal Crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking accident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, three men lost their lives while two others sustained severe injuries when their car crashed into a stationary lorry. The tragic incident occurred early Thursday morning on National Highway-719.

The victims were traveling to attend a wedding when their vehicle collided with a lorry parked at the roadside. The impact was so severe that the car was left completely mangled.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Umesh Rathore, Mangal Rathore, and Akash Rathore. The injured, Dheeraj and Mahendra Rathore, are receiving medical treatment in Gwalior. An investigation by local police is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025