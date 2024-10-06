Railway Board Cracks Down on Faulty Train Information Systems

The Railway Board has mandated that all 17 zones take stringent measures against officials responsible for inaccuracies in the passenger information systems. This move aims to enhance passenger experience by ensuring reliability in train status updates.

To achieve consistency and accuracy, zones are instructed to integrate existing passenger information boards with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES). The NTES provides real-time data on train running status, supplementing the information displayed on station platforms.

Detecting gaps in information accuracy, a study by the North Central Railway, under the Railway Board's direction, revealed several system shortcomings. Subsequently, zones are encouraged to upgrade to new passenger information systems in line with the latest RDSO specifications and ensure continuous accurate information delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)