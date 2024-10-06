Left Menu

Railway Board Cracks Down on Faulty Train Information Systems

The Railway Board has instructed all 17 zones to address inaccuracies in passenger information systems. Integration with the National Train Enquiry System is a priority to ensure reliable train status updates. Officials not adhering to these protocols may face action. New systems compliant with RDSO specs are advised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:24 IST
Railway Board Cracks Down on Faulty Train Information Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has mandated that all 17 zones take stringent measures against officials responsible for inaccuracies in the passenger information systems. This move aims to enhance passenger experience by ensuring reliability in train status updates.

To achieve consistency and accuracy, zones are instructed to integrate existing passenger information boards with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES). The NTES provides real-time data on train running status, supplementing the information displayed on station platforms.

Detecting gaps in information accuracy, a study by the North Central Railway, under the Railway Board's direction, revealed several system shortcomings. Subsequently, zones are encouraged to upgrade to new passenger information systems in line with the latest RDSO specifications and ensure continuous accurate information delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024