IYDF and Kido Tattoo & Training Bring Joy and Support to Children

VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 7: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Kido Tattoo & Training, held a warm and joyful charity event at Christ Faith Home (CHF) Orphanage in Chennai. The event, which began at 10:30 a.m., aimed to provide essential supplies and recreational items to 37 children at the orphanage, as well as build their confidence through interactive games and self-introduction exercises.

The event was organised by Titto Joseph T, with support from a dedicated team of volunteers, including Titto Joseph, Bharani, Vinish, Abi Joe, Herlin Jibin, Vijay, and Babu. These volunteers fully engaged with the children, offering care, support, and encouragement throughout the event. Comprehensive Support: From Daily Needs to Learning Supplies

During the event, volunteers distributed essential supplies to the children, including food items like rice, wheat, flour, and cooking oil, along with various snacks and treats. The children also received educational supplies such as notebooks, pens, pencils, and erasers, providing them with much-needed support for their studies. In addition, the volunteers brought sports equipment and prizes for games, enriching the children's recreational activities. Ms. Jackquline, head of Christ Faith Home, expressed her deep appreciation for the event, noting that the generous donations from IYDF and Kido Tattoo & Training would greatly improve the living and learning conditions of the children, bringing them true care and support.

Activities: Fun, Learning, and Confidence Building The volunteers organised a range of fun activities, including games like "Flip the Bottle," "Ball Toss," and "Pass the Ball." The children participated with enthusiasm, and the event was filled with laughter and excitement. Winners of each game were awarded small prizes, which further motivated the children to engage actively.

In addition to the games, the volunteers conducted self-introduction exercises to help the children build their confidence and improve their speaking skills. The children courageously stood up in front of the group and introduced themselves, creating an atmosphere of support and encouragement. Reflections on Love and Responsibility

After the event, organiser Mr. Titto Joseph T shared his reflections: "It was truly rewarding to be part of and organise such an event. The smiles on the children's faces made all our efforts worthwhile. Seeing their happiness and satisfaction moved us deeply." The volunteers echoed these feelings, stating, "This event allowed us to experience the real meaning of love and responsibility. Being able to bring a bit of warmth and support to these children made us feel incredibly fortunate. Seeing their smiles assured us that our efforts were not in vain."

Future Plans: Continuing to Spread Love and Care The success of this event highlighted the positive impact that IYDF and Kido Tattoo & Training can have in the field of social welfare. Moving forward, IYDF aims to continue partnering with compassionate businesses to expand the reach of its charitable initiatives, helping more children and families in need. Through these activities, IYDF hopes to provide more opportunities for children to learn and grow, empowering them to walk their future paths with greater confidence.

Conclusion Through this charity event, 37 children at Christ Faith Home not only received vital support for their daily lives and education but also felt the warmth and care of the community. The collaboration between IYDF and Kido Tattoo & Training not only delivered essential resources but also instilled confidence and hope for the future. Together, they plan to continue their efforts, helping more children in need and realising more positive dreams.

About the Organisers The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of children and youth around the world through education and material support. Kido Tattoo & Training, a major partner in this event, has consistently supported charitable causes, fulfilling its social responsibilities through donations and volunteer work.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)