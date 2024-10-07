Left Menu

NATJOINTS Mobilizes Resources to Monitor Nationwide COSATU Strike

The strike aims to bring attention to issues surrounding unemployment and the country's ongoing economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:45 IST
NATJOINTS, responsible for overseeing the policing of large gatherings, has fully mobilized its resources, working in coordination with law enforcement agencies and traffic officials. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), through its National Coordination Centre (NCC), is closely monitoring the nationwide strike organized by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), taking place today. The strike aims to bring attention to issues surrounding unemployment and the country's ongoing economic challenges.

NATJOINTS, responsible for overseeing the policing of large gatherings, has fully mobilized its resources, working in coordination with law enforcement agencies and traffic officials. Their primary goal is to ensure the safety of workers participating in the demonstrations.

In a statement, NATJOINTS emphasized that while workers are encouraged to protest peacefully within the law, any form of lawlessness, including blocking roads or causing disruptions, will not be tolerated.

As part of the nationwide strike, COSATU has organized marches and pickets across South Africa at key locations such as Parliament, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Discovery Place, Business Unity South Africa, the Department of Employment and Labour, and the Reserve Bank.

This National Day of Action, where COSATU plans to "paint the country red," coincides with the International Day of Decent Work, further highlighting the need for improved labor conditions and economic reforms. 

