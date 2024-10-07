Left Menu

Rajeshwar Rao Reappointed as RBI Deputy Governor for Another Term

The Indian government has extended M Rajeshwar Rao's tenure as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for an additional year starting October 9, 2024. Rao, a veteran central banker, has served in various capacities since his initial appointment in 2020, including overseeing the Risk Monitoring Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:23 IST
Rajeshwar Rao Reappointed as RBI Deputy Governor for Another Term
Reserve Bank of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move signaling continuity at the Reserve Bank of India, the Central government has reappointed M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor. This decision extends Rao's term for another year, effective October 9, 2024, or until further notice, emphasizing the trust placed in his experience and leadership within the institution.

Rao embarked on his journey with the Reserve Bank in 1984, marking him as a seasoned career central banker with extensive exposure to various functions of the bank. His prior roles have included leadership of the Risk Monitoring Department and serving as a Banking Ombudsman in New Delhi. He has also contributed significantly in the Reserve Bank's regional offices located in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi.

Academically, Rao holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Cochin. Further elevating his banking credentials, he is a Certificated Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers, aligning with his longstanding dedication to the financial sector. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024