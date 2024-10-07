Rajeshwar Rao Reappointed as RBI Deputy Governor for Another Term

In a move signaling continuity at the Reserve Bank of India, the Central government has reappointed M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor. This decision extends Rao's term for another year, effective October 9, 2024, or until further notice, emphasizing the trust placed in his experience and leadership within the institution.

Rao embarked on his journey with the Reserve Bank in 1984, marking him as a seasoned career central banker with extensive exposure to various functions of the bank. His prior roles have included leadership of the Risk Monitoring Department and serving as a Banking Ombudsman in New Delhi. He has also contributed significantly in the Reserve Bank's regional offices located in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi.

Academically, Rao holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Cochin. Further elevating his banking credentials, he is a Certificated Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers, aligning with his longstanding dedication to the financial sector. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)