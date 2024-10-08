Turkish Naval Evacuation Mission: Rescuing Nationals from Lebanon

The Turkish navy is poised to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, following an announcement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The operation begins Wednesday, with two ships en route to Beirut, each capable of carrying around 2,000 passengers.

Initial estimates suggested 2,500 Turkish citizens had applied for evacuation, but a capacity check revealed that 2,000 would suffice. The vessels, departing from Turkey's eastern Mediterranean province of Mersin, will also deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

In a broader diplomatic effort, Turkey has coordinated with approximately 20 countries to facilitate the potential safe passage of foreign nationals via Turkey, as recent arrivals from Lebanon continue.

