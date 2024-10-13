RBI directs payment service providers to enhance accessibility for persons with disabilities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new guidelines aimed at improving the accessibility of digital payment systems for persons with disabilities (PwDs). With digital payment systems becoming increasingly popular among all segments of the population, including differently-abled individuals, the RBI's latest guidelines urge payment system participants (PSPs)--comprising banks and authorized non-bank payment providers--to review and modify their payment systems and devices to ensure ease of access for PwDs.

This includes payment infrastructure such as Point-of-Sale (POS) machines, which should be user-friendly for persons with various disabilities. The guidelines emphasize adherence to the Accessibility Standards set forth by the Ministry of Finance. While carrying out necessary modifications to payment systems, PSPs are advised to ensure that these changes do not compromise the security aspects of their payment infrastructure.

The RBI has mandated PSPs to submit a comprehensive report within one month of the issuance of this circular, detailing the systems or devices that require modification. The report should also include a time-bound action plan for implementing these changes. PSPs are required to send the action plan to the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, Reserve Bank of India, at dpssfeedback@rbi.org.in.

Additionally, the submission should identify a Nodal Officer to serve as the point of contact for any further queries or clarifications. This directive builds on the RBI's existing Master Circular on Customer Service in Banks, which mandates scheduled commercial banks to provide inclusive banking services for PwDs.

Additionally, the guidelines align with the "Accessibility Standards and Guidelines for Banking Sector," which were issued by the Ministry of Finance on February 2, 2024. (ANI)

