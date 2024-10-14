Mammoth Landing: Beluga XL Arrives in Kolkata

The world's largest cargo aircraft, the Beluga XL, made a noteworthy landing at Kolkata airport on Monday morning, according to airport officials.

Arriving from China's Tianjin Binhai International Airport at 5.47 am, the stopover allowed for crew rest, FDTL compliance, and refuelling. This is according to an Airports Authority of India spokesperson.

After arriving at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on October 8, the Beluga XL, part of the Airbus Beluga series, was expected to make a trip back to the city on October 13, but was delayed by almost 24 hours.

