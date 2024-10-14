Mammoth Landing: Beluga XL Arrives in Kolkata
The Beluga XL, the world's largest cargo plane, landed at Kolkata airport for crew rest and refuelling while en route from China to Bahrain. This marked the first time that the largest in the Airbus Beluga series touched down at Kolkata, showcasing its impressive size and capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The world's largest cargo aircraft, the Beluga XL, made a noteworthy landing at Kolkata airport on Monday morning, according to airport officials.
Arriving from China's Tianjin Binhai International Airport at 5.47 am, the stopover allowed for crew rest, FDTL compliance, and refuelling. This is according to an Airports Authority of India spokesperson.
After arriving at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on October 8, the Beluga XL, part of the Airbus Beluga series, was expected to make a trip back to the city on October 13, but was delayed by almost 24 hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AIX Connect Merges with Air India Express: A New Era in Indian Aviation
Merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express is complete: Aviation regulator DGCA.
IATA and ANAC Brazil Partner to Enhance Aviation Safety Oversight
UPDATE 1-Toyota to invest $500 million in electric air taxi company Joby Aviation
IndiGo Partners with Marigold Aviation to Elevate Cadet Pilot Training in India