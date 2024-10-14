Sunteck Realty's Sales Surge: A Testament to Booming Housing Demand

Sunteck Realty Ltd, a prominent real estate developer based in Mumbai, has reported a substantial increase in its sales bookings, demonstrating the surging demand for housing.

For the quarter ending in September, sales bookings rose by 33% to Rs 524 crore, compared to Rs 395 crore during the same period last year.

Moreover, for the first half of the current fiscal year, the company's sales bookings grew by 31%, reaching a total of Rs 1,026 crore, as per their latest regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)