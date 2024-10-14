Left Menu

Sunteck Realty's Sales Surge: A Testament to Booming Housing Demand

Sunteck Realty Ltd reported a significant 33% rise in sales bookings during the September quarter, reaching Rs 524 crore due to enhanced housing demand. Comparatively, in the same quarter last year, sales were Rs 395 crore. Over the April-September half-year period, sales bookings increased by 31% to Rs 1,026 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:25 IST
Sunteck Realty Ltd, a prominent real estate developer based in Mumbai, has reported a substantial increase in its sales bookings, demonstrating the surging demand for housing.

For the quarter ending in September, sales bookings rose by 33% to Rs 524 crore, compared to Rs 395 crore during the same period last year.

Moreover, for the first half of the current fiscal year, the company's sales bookings grew by 31%, reaching a total of Rs 1,026 crore, as per their latest regulatory filing.

