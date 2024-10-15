Tata Group's Job Creation Vision: 5 Lakh Manufacturing Jobs in 5 Years

The Tata Group is gearing up to generate a significant surge in employment, with plans to create 5 lakh manufacturing jobs over the next five years. This ambitious projection was shared by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran during a symposium organized by the Indian Foundation for Quality Management.

The chairman emphasized the crucial role of manufacturing jobs in India's aspirations to become a developed nation. Tata's investments span various sectors, including semiconductors, electric vehicles, precision manufacturing, and batteries, all contributing to this large-scale job creation drive.

The group is already setting up new manufacturing facilities, notably including a semiconductor plant in Assam. Chandrasekaran highlighted the multiplier effect of these jobs, potentially fostering the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises. He recognized the government's support and underlined the need for manufacturing jobs amidst the rising workforce numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)