Tata Group's Job Creation Vision: 5 Lakh Manufacturing Jobs in 5 Years
Tata Group plans to generate 5 lakh manufacturing jobs in five years across sectors such as semiconductors and electric vehicles. Chairman N Chandrasekaran emphasized the importance of manufacturing jobs for India's development. The initiative is supported by government efforts and aims for broader ecosystem growth.
- Country:
- India
The Tata Group is gearing up to generate a significant surge in employment, with plans to create 5 lakh manufacturing jobs over the next five years. This ambitious projection was shared by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran during a symposium organized by the Indian Foundation for Quality Management.
The chairman emphasized the crucial role of manufacturing jobs in India's aspirations to become a developed nation. Tata's investments span various sectors, including semiconductors, electric vehicles, precision manufacturing, and batteries, all contributing to this large-scale job creation drive.
The group is already setting up new manufacturing facilities, notably including a semiconductor plant in Assam. Chandrasekaran highlighted the multiplier effect of these jobs, potentially fostering the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises. He recognized the government's support and underlined the need for manufacturing jobs amidst the rising workforce numbers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VVS Laxman Strengthens India's Cricket Future with Strategic Excellence
Indian Markets Dip Amid US Election Volatility; Nifty, Sensex Take a Hit
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 17 Indian Fishermen Amid Rising Tensions
Jaishankar and Blinken to Discuss Global Issues Amid Rising US-India Strategic Importance
India, Australia, and New Zealand Dominate ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups