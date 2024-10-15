Left Menu

Bomb Threat Forces Air India Express to Emergency Land

An Air India Express flight originating from Jaipur made an emergency landing at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport following a bomb threat. The airport, newly opened to commercial flights, had to swiftly manage the situation as confirmed by Director Vinod Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Express plane en route from Jaipur was forced to make an emergency landing at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport due to a bomb threat, according to a senior officer.

The incident was confirmed by airport Director Vinod Kumar, who stated that the emergency landing was successful.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, where the incident occurred, has been handling commercial flights since its launch earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

