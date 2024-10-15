Bomb Threat Forces Air India Express to Emergency Land

An Air India Express plane en route from Jaipur was forced to make an emergency landing at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport due to a bomb threat, according to a senior officer.

The incident was confirmed by airport Director Vinod Kumar, who stated that the emergency landing was successful.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, where the incident occurred, has been handling commercial flights since its launch earlier this year.

