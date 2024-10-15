Left Menu

Goldman Sachs' Q3 Profit Skyrockets Amid Dealmaking Resurgence

Goldman Sachs' profit surged 45% in the third quarter as dealmaking activity picked up. Investment banking fees increased, though fixed income trading declined. Profits were $2.99 billion, helped by positive market shifts and exiting unprofitable ventures. The bank continues to refine its focus on core activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:58 IST
Goldman Sachs' Q3 Profit Skyrockets Amid Dealmaking Resurgence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable rebound, Goldman Sachs' profits leaped by 45% in the third quarter, fueled by a resurgence in dealmaking. The investment bank capitalized on renewed corporate confidence in the economic landscape, mirroring a trend seen at JPMorgan Chase.

Chief Executive Officer David Solomon highlighted the firm's robust franchise amid a favorable market setting. The bank's investment banking fees swelled by 20% to $1.87 billion, fueled by leveraged finance activities and strong investment-grade performance in debt underwriting.

While revenue from fixed income, currency, and commodities trading dipped 12%, equities trading surged by 18%. Complexities in the credit sector saw credit losses provisioned at $397 million, a notable increase from the previous year. Goldman continues to retract from its consumer initiatives, reaffirming its focus on traditional investment avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024