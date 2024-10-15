Left Menu

Jet Airways Resolution Controversy: Consortium Faces Legal Battles

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium, tasked with reviving the grounded Jet Airways, faces a legal challenge from creditors over compliance with a court-approved resolution plan. The consortium argues that delays, not its fault, have incurred huge losses. As the case awaits a Supreme Court hearing, the future of the iconic airline remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:53 IST
Jet Airways Resolution Controversy: Consortium Faces Legal Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), chosen to revive Jet Airways, addressed the Supreme Court regarding obstacles posed by creditors during the resolution process. Plagued by compliance issues and delayed payments, the consortium claims external factors hindered their progress.

Initially backed by the NCLAT on March 12, the transfer of ownership to JKC was approved, allowing them to proceed with reviving the airline. However, major creditors like State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank are resisting the transfer, citing payment schedule deviations.

Despite infusing an additional Rs 100 crore and meeting most commitments, JKC's legal obstacles persist, casting doubt on the timeline for relaunching Jet Airways. The Supreme Court is set to revisit the case on October 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024