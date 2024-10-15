Left Menu

LVMH's Luxury Downturn: A Sector in Slowdown

LVMH, the French luxury conglomerate, reported a 3% decline in third-quarter sales, missing expectations and marking its first sales drop since the pandemic. The company cites Asian market slowdowns and economic uncertainty as key factors impacting high-end consumer spending, unsettling investors about the luxury sector's future.

Updated: 15-10-2024 22:17 IST
French luxury powerhouse LVMH announced a 3% drop in third-quarter sales, failing to meet expectations and signaling the first sales decline since COVID-19 disrupted the market. The company's 19.08 billion euro revenue for the quarter marked a stark contrast against the anticipated 2% organic growth.

Industry analysts were disappointed, citing 'misses across the board.' The data underscores concerns over slowing consumer purchasing power amid economic uncertainty, particularly in Asia where the decline intensified to 16%.

Investor anxiety is mounting as the luxury market falters, exacerbated by China's economic challenges and Japan's currency issues. Analysts forecast a continued downturn for the sector, predicting this to be its toughest quarter in four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

