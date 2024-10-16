Bomb Threat Prompts Immediate Response by Singapore Air Force

Singapore's air force rapidly responded to a bomb threat on an Air India Express flight late Tuesday by dispatching two fighter jets, according to Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. The jets escorted the plane, Flight AXB684, away from populated areas following an email threat, ensuring its safe landing at Changi Airport at 10:04 p.m. local time.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport, the aircraft was managed by airport police after ground-based air defense systems and an explosive disposal team were activated as part of standard protocol. Minister Ng confirmed this in a Facebook post that detailed the swift defensive measures taken to ensure passenger safety.

Subsequent security checks revealed no threat items on board, with authorities stating their ongoing investigation into the incident. In a related case, Air India reported another security-related diversion, emphasizing the series of recent hoax threats it faced, reaffirming their commitment to treating all threats with utmost seriousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)