Left Menu

Bomb Threat Prompts Immediate Response by Singapore Air Force

Singapore's air force dispatched two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express flight after a bomb threat late Tuesday. The plane landed safely at Changi Airport, where security checks found no threat items. Authorities emphasized their commitment to addressing security threats seriously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 08:51 IST
Bomb Threat Prompts Immediate Response by Singapore Air Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Singapore's air force rapidly responded to a bomb threat on an Air India Express flight late Tuesday by dispatching two fighter jets, according to Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. The jets escorted the plane, Flight AXB684, away from populated areas following an email threat, ensuring its safe landing at Changi Airport at 10:04 p.m. local time.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport, the aircraft was managed by airport police after ground-based air defense systems and an explosive disposal team were activated as part of standard protocol. Minister Ng confirmed this in a Facebook post that detailed the swift defensive measures taken to ensure passenger safety.

Subsequent security checks revealed no threat items on board, with authorities stating their ongoing investigation into the incident. In a related case, Air India reported another security-related diversion, emphasizing the series of recent hoax threats it faced, reaffirming their commitment to treating all threats with utmost seriousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024