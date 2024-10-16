FlexiBees: Pioneering Flexible Work Opportunities for Women Professionals

FlexiBees, a groundbreaking jobs platform, is transforming the lives of 20,000 women professionals by offering flexible and remote work opportunities. Its innovative approach to employment is further propelled by a significant pre-Series A funding round, securing the company's status as a leading force in the remote work sector.

Co-founded by Shreya, Rashmi, and Deepa from IIM Bangalore, FlexiBees has been a catalyst in the remote job revolution. Its extensive network includes 800+ companies from over 60 cities in India and 15 countries globally, serving clients like Kimberly-Clark Professional and Tata Realty in high-demand roles like Sales and Digital Marketing.

The company's CEO, Shreya Prakash, emphasizes its mission to empower women professionals, many on career breaks, to excel without geographical constraints. With proprietary technology ensuring precise talent matching and a significant chunk of business from repeat clients, FlexiBees is a testament to the power of flexible work solutions, paving the way for a global redefinition of professional landscapes.

