Empowering the Northeast: Skill and Innovation Hub Unveiled in Meghalaya

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of skilling youth for national development at a function in Shillong. He inaugurated the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub, a Rs 77.5 Cr project, which aims to promote entrepreneurship and collaboration. This initiative is part of broader efforts to harness Northeast India's potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, during an event in Shillong, underscored the importance of skilling the youth as a crucial step for national development. He highlighted that the Northeast region is key to the country's economic and cultural growth.

Dhankhar laid the foundation of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub, a significant Rs 77.5 crore project set to foster incubation, training, and industry collaboration. Additionally, he launched the 'CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge' and witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Meghalaya government and UNDP to promote entrepreneurship.

The Vice President praised the state's efforts and emphasized the region's potential by showcasing leadership roles held by tribal women. He also addressed the importance of accurate information dissemination in the digital age, expressing concerns over misleading narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

