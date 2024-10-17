Something's Brewing to Launch 100 Coffee Experience Centres Nationwide by 2025

Something's Brewing, India's leading destination for coffee enthusiasts, has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand its brick-and-mortar presence nationwide. The brand aims to open 100 retail outlets by the end of 2025, targeting both metropolitan areas and strategic smart cities.

Founder and Managing Director Abhinav Mathur highlighted the significance of physical stores, asserting, "Our products engage all senses—smell, taste, sight, and touch. While a robust online presence remains crucial, we are committed to establishing immersive physical environments where the coffee community can convene and engage." Recently, the brand launched its new Coffee Experience Centre in Surat, showcasing an extensive range of over 50 coffee equipment brands, including La Marzocco, Rancilio, and Nespresso.

The company, which currently operates two retail stores in Bangalore and Surat alongside 10 SIS formats, has witnessed a remarkable year-on-year growth of 75%, starkly outpacing the industry average of 20%. These figures underline Something's Brewing's strong market position and the surging demand for premium coffee experiences in India.

The Surat outlet offers brewing demonstrations, expert-led workshops, and a selection of top-tier coffee equipment, underscoring the brand's commitment to coffee education and community. As Something's Brewing continues to expand, it aims to reshape India's coffee culture, city by city, while fostering the country's burgeoning coffee community.

Established as a pioneer in providing coffee equipment for home brewers and businesses, Something's Brewing is recognized for its quality and expertise. Beyond being a mere retail space, it has rapidly emerged as a nexus for coffee education and networking, reflecting the dynamic growth of India's coffee culture.

