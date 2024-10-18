Left Menu

Uber Partners with Indian Air Force for Enhanced Mobility Solutions

Uber has partnered with the Indian Air Force to provide mobility solutions for personnel and families. This collaboration involves leveraging Uber for Business for official travel and commutes, aiming to ensure reliable and safe transportation. The partnership highlights a significant step towards digitalization and shared mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:37 IST
Uber has entered into a partnership with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide mobility solutions for official travel of air force personnel and their families, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at offering reliable, convenient, and safe transportation services for IAF personnel, veterans, and families.

This initiative allows the IAF to utilize Uber for Business, streamlining their travel management while receiving benefits tailored specifically to meet their unique needs, ultimately enhancing mobility solutions for all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

