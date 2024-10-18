Uber Partners with Indian Air Force for Enhanced Mobility Solutions

Uber has entered into a partnership with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide mobility solutions for official travel of air force personnel and their families, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at offering reliable, convenient, and safe transportation services for IAF personnel, veterans, and families.

This initiative allows the IAF to utilize Uber for Business, streamlining their travel management while receiving benefits tailored specifically to meet their unique needs, ultimately enhancing mobility solutions for all involved.

