Federal Backtrack: Transportation Policy U-turn

The Trump administration has rolled back a controversial policy that demanded federal lawyer approval for minor changes to state transportation plans. This move comes after widespread concern about possible delays in state funding for vital infrastructure work.

Previously, transportation funds from the federal government flowed freely to states based on Congress-established formulas, granting states significant autonomy. Under the reversed policy, however, even minor amendments required legal sign-off from the US Department of Transportation headquarters in Washington, interrupting a previously swift review process managed at the regional level.

This policy reversal, revealed by American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials' Joung Lee, reinstates the quicker, regional review system. The Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations noted that delays could inflate costs and hinder timely project execution. Despite reassurances from the Federal Highway Administration of no funding pause, concerns lingered about how federal review volume could stymie state infrastructure progress.

