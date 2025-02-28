Left Menu

Federal Backtrack: Transportation Policy U-turn

The Trump administration rescinds a policy requiring federal attorney approval for state transportation plan modifications. This reversal, prompted by concerns about funding delays, restores faster, regional-level reviews. Delays could have impacted critical projects, raising costs and jeopardizing infrastructure needs across various states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:22 IST
Federal Backtrack: Transportation Policy U-turn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has rolled back a controversial policy that demanded federal lawyer approval for minor changes to state transportation plans. This move comes after widespread concern about possible delays in state funding for vital infrastructure work.

Previously, transportation funds from the federal government flowed freely to states based on Congress-established formulas, granting states significant autonomy. Under the reversed policy, however, even minor amendments required legal sign-off from the US Department of Transportation headquarters in Washington, interrupting a previously swift review process managed at the regional level.

This policy reversal, revealed by American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials' Joung Lee, reinstates the quicker, regional review system. The Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations noted that delays could inflate costs and hinder timely project execution. Despite reassurances from the Federal Highway Administration of no funding pause, concerns lingered about how federal review volume could stymie state infrastructure progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025