ZEEL Shares Skyrocket Amid Substantial Profit Surge

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares spiked over 5% after the company's net profit soared by 70.24% for the September quarter. Effective cost management played a key role in enhancing the company's profitability despite a decline in total income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) witnessed a significant increase in its share prices, surging over 5% on Friday as the company reported a substantial rise in consolidated net profit.

The firm's net profit jumped by 70.24% reaching Rs 209.4 crore in Q2 FY2024, driven by effective cost management strategies.

Despite the profitability surge, ZEEL's total income declined by 18.93%, highlighting persistent challenges in the macro environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

