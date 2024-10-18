ZEEL Shares Skyrocket Amid Substantial Profit Surge
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares spiked over 5% after the company's net profit soared by 70.24% for the September quarter. Effective cost management played a key role in enhancing the company's profitability despite a decline in total income.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) witnessed a significant increase in its share prices, surging over 5% on Friday as the company reported a substantial rise in consolidated net profit.
The firm's net profit jumped by 70.24% reaching Rs 209.4 crore in Q2 FY2024, driven by effective cost management strategies.
Despite the profitability surge, ZEEL's total income declined by 18.93%, highlighting persistent challenges in the macro environment.
