ZEEL Shares Skyrocket Amid Substantial Profit Surge

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) witnessed a significant increase in its share prices, surging over 5% on Friday as the company reported a substantial rise in consolidated net profit.

The firm's net profit jumped by 70.24% reaching Rs 209.4 crore in Q2 FY2024, driven by effective cost management strategies.

Despite the profitability surge, ZEEL's total income declined by 18.93%, highlighting persistent challenges in the macro environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)