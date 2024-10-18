Left Menu

Fear and Greed: The Acronyms Driving U.S. Market Gains

FOMO and TINA are two terms that explain the ongoing rise in U.S. stock markets. Despite global economic challenges, U.S. equities continue to outperform. With foreign investments increasing and institutional pressures at play, the question remains whether this trend can sustain itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:48 IST
Fear and Greed: The Acronyms Driving U.S. Market Gains

FOMO and TINA are two acronyms that have become ubiquitous in financial discourse, illustrating the persistent climb of U.S. equities. Investors' "fear of missing out" on a thriving market has driven the S&P 500 to new heights, with 47 record-breaking days this year alone.

This enthusiasm is unlikely to wane soon, as U.S. markets present 'no alternative' for investors seeking credible returns. The intertwined relation of FOMO and TINA is powering Wall Street's upward momentum, enticing both domestic and foreign investors alike.

Despite global economic uncertainties, U.S. equity markets dominate in performance, enticing a record 18% of total investments from foreign investors. Yet, debates persist about whether current valuations spell trouble in the long term—posing risks of over-expansion for cautious investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024