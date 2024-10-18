Fear and Greed: The Acronyms Driving U.S. Market Gains

FOMO and TINA are two acronyms that have become ubiquitous in financial discourse, illustrating the persistent climb of U.S. equities. Investors' "fear of missing out" on a thriving market has driven the S&P 500 to new heights, with 47 record-breaking days this year alone.

This enthusiasm is unlikely to wane soon, as U.S. markets present 'no alternative' for investors seeking credible returns. The intertwined relation of FOMO and TINA is powering Wall Street's upward momentum, enticing both domestic and foreign investors alike.

Despite global economic uncertainties, U.S. equity markets dominate in performance, enticing a record 18% of total investments from foreign investors. Yet, debates persist about whether current valuations spell trouble in the long term—posing risks of over-expansion for cautious investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)