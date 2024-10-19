Left Menu

GST Rate Shake-Up: Relief for Some, Hikes for Others

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation decided to lower tax rates on essential items like 20-litre packaged drinking water, bicycles, and exercise notebooks to 5 per cent, while suggesting increased taxes on luxury items such as high-end wrist watches and shoes, projecting a revenue gain of Rs 22,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:18 IST
GST Rate Shake-Up: Relief for Some, Hikes for Others
GST demands Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Group of Ministers (GoM) dedicated to GST rate rationalisation has announced sweeping changes to the current tax structure. Tax rates on essential commodities like 20-litre water bottles, bicycles, and exercise notebooks will now be reduced to 5 per cent, offering relief to the common man.

The meeting, led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, forecasts a revenue surge of Rs 22,000 crore with these adjustments. Meanwhile, luxury items like high-end wrist watches and shoes are set for increased taxation, jumping from 18 per cent to 28 per cent, if the recommendations are accepted by the GST Council.

The GoM, which includes officials from various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Kerala, also deliberated on altering the tax brackets for over 100 items. With luxury and demerit goods facing potentially higher taxes, these changes may redefine purchasing power and consumption patterns across various segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024