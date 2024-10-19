Elephant Tragedy on Sri Lankan Rails Sparks Investigation

An investigation has been launched by Sri Lankan Railways into the speed of a fuel-carrier train that disastrously derailed after colliding with a herd of elephants. The collision, which occurred early on Friday between Minneriya and Higurakgoda, resulted in the death of two elephants, while others suffered injuries.

The Deputy General Manager of Railways, MJ Indipolage, emphasized that the investigation would seek to determine if excessive speed was a factor in the collision, according to NewsFirst. The train, traveling from Colombo to Batticaloa, carried eight tankers of fuel, with four and the engine derailing and two petrol tanks spilling.

Following the derailment, services on the Batticaloa-Colombo line were temporarily disrupted but have since been restored. The accident highlights concerns over the proximity of the railway to an elephant corridor, raising questions about wildlife protection measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)