Srinagar Airport on High Alert After Bomb Hoax
A bomb threat hoax at Srinagar International Airport triggered high alert among security officials. The threat involved an Indigo flight arriving from Mumbai. A thorough search ensued, discovering the threat to be false. Despite the scare, flight operations proceeded without disruption.
Srinagar International Airport heightened security measures following a bomb threat hoax on Tuesday, authorities reported.
The alarm originated from a call claiming a bomb was aboard an Indigo flight that had landed from Mumbai and was set to depart for Delhi via Jammu.
A comprehensive search confirmed the threat to be unfounded, enabling flight operations to continue unaffected, according to a senior official of the Airport Authority of India.
