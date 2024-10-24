Left Menu

Kataria Industries' Strategic Acquisition: A Leap in Steel Wire Market

Kataria Industries acquires the wire manufacturing division of Ratlam Wires for Rs 31 crore to bolster its position in the steel wire sector, offering products like spring steel wires and PC strand wires. The acquisition is aimed at increasing turnover, margins, and serving a broader range of industries.

  • India

Steel wires manufacturer Kataria Industries announced on Thursday its acquisition of the wire manufacturing business of Ratlam Wires for approximately Rs 31 crore. This strategic move is set to solidify Kataria's standing in the steel wire industry.

The acquisition entails a wide array of steel wire products, such as spring steel wires, PC strand wires, and both galvanised and ungalvanised wires. This diversification is expected to significantly boost Kataria's operational capabilities.

Arun Kataria, Managing Director of Kataria Industries, stated that the acquisition's synergies are aligned with the company's long-term growth ambitions, aiming to enhance turnover and margins. These strategic advancements will better position the company in serving the infrastructure, power transmission, and other critical sectors.

