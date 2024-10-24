Kataria Industries' Strategic Acquisition: A Leap in Steel Wire Market

Steel wires manufacturer Kataria Industries announced on Thursday its acquisition of the wire manufacturing business of Ratlam Wires for approximately Rs 31 crore. This strategic move is set to solidify Kataria's standing in the steel wire industry.

The acquisition entails a wide array of steel wire products, such as spring steel wires, PC strand wires, and both galvanised and ungalvanised wires. This diversification is expected to significantly boost Kataria's operational capabilities.

Arun Kataria, Managing Director of Kataria Industries, stated that the acquisition's synergies are aligned with the company's long-term growth ambitions, aiming to enhance turnover and margins. These strategic advancements will better position the company in serving the infrastructure, power transmission, and other critical sectors.

