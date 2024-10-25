Mixed Earnings Paint a Complex Picture for Europe's Stock Market

The European stock market faced a tumultuous week, closing flat on Friday. Investor sentiment dipped as auto giants such as Germany's Mercedes-Benz and Valeo reported weaker-than-expected earnings. Appliances-maker Electrolux also missed estimates, dragging down the pan-European STOXX 600 for the week.

Mercedes-Benz' 1% drop was significant after underperforming in its core division. Valeo fell sharply by 9.5%, revising its annual sales guidance downwards for the second time. Electrolux recorded the worst performance, plummeting 14.6% on the back of U.S. losses and competition from China.

Amidst poor overall performance, some bright spots emerged. Sanofi rose 2.5% on encouraging vaccination season earnings, while Signify jumped 10% due to aligned performance reports. Hexagon and NatWest also showed gains, providing a mixed but nuanced market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)