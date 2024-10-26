Air India Adjusts Cabin Crew Policies Ahead of Vistara Merger

In anticipation of its merger with Vistara, Air India has revamped its cabin crew policies. The updated policy includes increased layover allowances and shared accommodations for most crew members, except for executives and those on ultra-long haul flights, according to airline sources.

The changes, effective December 1, reflect input from cabin crew members. Previously, the room-sharing policy covered all flights, but under the new system, exceptions have been made for ultra-long haul routes. These flights, generally lasting 16 hours or more, include popular routes to North America.

The policy revision is part of broader efforts to align company practices ahead of the merger. Enhancements to leave policies, meal options, and medical insurance—set at Rs 7.5 lakh for all employees—are also being implemented. Vistara and Air India will combine to have about 25,000 employees, including 12,000 cabin crew members.

