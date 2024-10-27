Left Menu

Indian Inc's Revenue Growth Slows Amid Sectoral Challenges

CRISIL Market Intelligence reports a slowdown in Indian Inc's revenue growth, with sectors like construction and industrial commodities stalling, leading to a 5-7% growth in the July-September quarter. Despite this, profitability remains resilient with a 10% EBITDA rise, driven by export-linked and consumer discretionary sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:02 IST
Indian Inc's Revenue Growth Slows Amid Sectoral Challenges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Inc's revenue growth has noticeably slowed, as observed by CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics. The latest report for the July-September quarter reveals a modest 5-7% growth, the slowest in 16 quarters, due to sluggish performances in construction and industrial commodities.

Agricultural revenue, including fertilizers, has fallen sharply by 20-22%, while exports, accounting for 22% of revenues, only managed a 5% increase. Interestingly, consumer discretionary sectors like automotive and telecom services grew a robust 15%, marking a strong performance despite overall stagnation.

Despite subdued revenues, companies' profitability remains strong, with a 10% rise in EBITDA, expected to further improve by 50-150 basis points in fiscal 2025. This optimism is fueled by easing commodity prices and increased volume-driven growth, offering a hopeful outlook amid current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024