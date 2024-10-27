Chaos at Bandra: Stampede in the Rush for Diwali Trains

A chaotic stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station left at least ten people injured as crowds surged to catch a train for impending Diwali and Chhath festivals, according to civic authorities. Some accounts suggest fewer injuries, hinting at discrepancies in official reports.

The incident unfolded around 2:45 AM on Sunday as hundreds attempted to board the slowly moving Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. In their haste, several passengers sustained injuries, the Western Railway confirmed. Authorities stressed the dangers of boarding moving trains and emphasized the importance of safety protocols.

In response to the rush, temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales have been introduced at key stations, while additional special train services are being arranged to manage the festive exodus from Mumbai to northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)