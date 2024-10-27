Left Menu

Chaos at Bandra: Stampede in the Rush for Diwali Trains

A stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station resulted in injuries to at least ten individuals, conflicting with official Western Railway reports of two injured. The overcrowding was due to passengers rushing to board a moving train to Uttar Pradesh for Diwali and Chhath festivals, highlighting safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:08 IST
Chaos at Bandra: Stampede in the Rush for Diwali Trains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chaotic stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station left at least ten people injured as crowds surged to catch a train for impending Diwali and Chhath festivals, according to civic authorities. Some accounts suggest fewer injuries, hinting at discrepancies in official reports.

The incident unfolded around 2:45 AM on Sunday as hundreds attempted to board the slowly moving Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. In their haste, several passengers sustained injuries, the Western Railway confirmed. Authorities stressed the dangers of boarding moving trains and emphasized the importance of safety protocols.

In response to the rush, temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales have been introduced at key stations, while additional special train services are being arranged to manage the festive exodus from Mumbai to northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024