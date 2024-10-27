Chaos at Bandra: Stampede in the Rush for Diwali Trains
A stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station resulted in injuries to at least ten individuals, conflicting with official Western Railway reports of two injured. The overcrowding was due to passengers rushing to board a moving train to Uttar Pradesh for Diwali and Chhath festivals, highlighting safety concerns.
- Country:
- India
A chaotic stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station left at least ten people injured as crowds surged to catch a train for impending Diwali and Chhath festivals, according to civic authorities. Some accounts suggest fewer injuries, hinting at discrepancies in official reports.
The incident unfolded around 2:45 AM on Sunday as hundreds attempted to board the slowly moving Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. In their haste, several passengers sustained injuries, the Western Railway confirmed. Authorities stressed the dangers of boarding moving trains and emphasized the importance of safety protocols.
In response to the rush, temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales have been introduced at key stations, while additional special train services are being arranged to manage the festive exodus from Mumbai to northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Accident at Kavaraipettai: Special Train Rescues Stranded Passengers
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government Over Train Safety
Daily Highlights: Train Mishaps, Political Movements, and Cultural Strides
Signal Mishap: Echoes of Balasore in Chennai Train Collision
Cadets Graduate from BSF Training in Latur, Maharashtra