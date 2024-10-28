Gillette India's Profitable Quarter Boosted by Grooming Segment

Gillette India Ltd has announced a strong performance for the quarter ending September 2024, with profits soaring by 43.5% to Rs 133.01 crore. The surge primarily stems from a robust rise in the grooming segment, which increased by 23.02% to Rs 648.9 crore, according to a company filing with the BSE.

Revenues saw a notable upswing of 17.11%, reaching Rs 781.82 crore, compared to Rs 667.55 crore in the same period the previous year. Despite the growth in grooming, the oral care segment faced a setback, dropping by 5.11% to Rs 132.92 crore.

In a strategic leadership update, the company announced the resignation of Director & CFO Gautam Kamath, who transitions to a global role at P&G. Srividya Srinivasan has been appointed as the new CFO and additional executive director, effective November 1, 2024. Gillette India's stock rose by 6.37% on the BSE, closing at Rs 8,732.65.

