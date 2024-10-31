Britain's Budget Dilemma: Balancing Growth and Debt

Rachel Reeves, Britain's finance minister, is under scrutiny following her inaugural budget's significant spending and tax hikes. Despite Labour Party pledges, it offers limited economic growth prospects. Employers voice concerns about rising social security payments, which Reeves plans to raise by bolstering fiscal policies.

The National Institute for Economics and Social Research predicts negative impacts, particularly in low-wage sectors like hospitality. Reeves committed to improving the economy's growth rate by introducing further plans, despite the Office of Budget Responsibility's modest forecast increase.

Facing criticisms and a lack of flexibility in her fiscal targets, Reeves' approach includes minor rule adjustments and increased borrowing for investment. With impending elections in 2029, substantial economic boosts may not manifest until the 2030s, posing challenges for Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)