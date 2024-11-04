Narrow Escape: Passengers Safe After Bus Fire on Yamuna Expressway

Passengers aboard a private sleeper bus had a narrow escape when the vehicle caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Mirhawali village on Sunday. According to police reports, all passengers were unharmed.

The bus, traveling from Delhi's Wazirabad to Bihar, saw flames originating from luggage stored on its roof. The fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire vehicle, as confirmed by Circle Officer Sadabad Himanshu Mathur.

As the bus driver halted the vehicle upon noticing the fire, passengers evacuated immediately, averting injury. Firefighters and police arrived promptly to extinguish the blaze, but the bus was completely destroyed. The total number of passengers aboard at the time was not immediately known.

(With inputs from agencies.)