Rushil Decor Unveils Expansive Growth Plans with Jumbo Laminate and Plywood Initiatives
Rushil Decor Limited plans significant expansion with its Jumbo Laminate Project in Gandhinagar, aiming to produce 2.8 million sheets annually, and a strategic entry into the plywood market. The company focuses on export markets and cross-selling opportunities, projecting sustainable growth in the coming financial years.
- Country:
- India
Rushil Decor Limited has announced robust expansion plans, set to bolster its market presence in the upcoming financial year. This involves the strategic rollout of the Jumbo Laminate Project and a venture into the plywood sector.
The Jumbo Laminate Project in Gandhinagar is expected to significantly enhance the company's capacity. Despite hurdles like supply chain disruptions, the facility aims to produce 2.8 million sheets each year by Q4 FY2025. It targets international markets, particularly the USA and Europe, projecting revenue between INR 60 to 80 crore in its first year.
Additionally, Rushil Decor is diversifying its product line by entering the plywood segment. With an initial revenue target of INR 12 to 14 crore, this move will focus on the Indian market. The company remains committed to industry-leading quality, sustainability, and stakeholder value creation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Borosil's Strategic Expansion: Doubling Revenue by 2028
Delhi University Doubles Revenue from Student Fees Amid Shrinking UGC Grants
Aurum Proptech's Narrowed Losses Highlight Resilient Growth Strategy
Fake Judge Unmasked: The Tale of the Sham Courtroom in Gandhinagar
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions