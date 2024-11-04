Rushil Decor Unveils Expansive Growth Plans with Jumbo Laminate and Plywood Initiatives

Rushil Decor Limited has announced robust expansion plans, set to bolster its market presence in the upcoming financial year. This involves the strategic rollout of the Jumbo Laminate Project and a venture into the plywood sector.

The Jumbo Laminate Project in Gandhinagar is expected to significantly enhance the company's capacity. Despite hurdles like supply chain disruptions, the facility aims to produce 2.8 million sheets each year by Q4 FY2025. It targets international markets, particularly the USA and Europe, projecting revenue between INR 60 to 80 crore in its first year.

Additionally, Rushil Decor is diversifying its product line by entering the plywood segment. With an initial revenue target of INR 12 to 14 crore, this move will focus on the Indian market. The company remains committed to industry-leading quality, sustainability, and stakeholder value creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)