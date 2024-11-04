Javier Milei: The Chainsaw-Wielding Economist Reshaping Argentina's Economy

Argentina's economy is undergoing a dramatic transformation under the leadership of libertarian president, Javier Milei. Known for his chainsaw-brandishing campaign symbol, Milei has taken bold steps to cut spending, stabilize currency, and boost investor confidence.

Milei's administration has successfully lowered inflation, built up central bank reserves, and achieved fiscal surpluses for the first time in years. However, these austerity measures have also led to a rise in poverty and restrained economic growth.

Despite the challenges, Milei's unorthodox style and strategic concessions, such as safeguarding welfare programs, have maintained his popularity, which is crucial for his reform plans given his party's limited congressional seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)