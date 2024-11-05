SUV Rampage in Delhi's Rohini Leaves Five Injured
An SUV lost control in Delhi's Rohini, injuring five and colliding with multiple vehicles. The police apprehended the driver, initiating legal proceedings. The incident involved a Hyundai Creta hitting two motorcycles, another car, and a handcart.
An uncontrolled SUV wreaked havoc in Delhi's Rohini, injuring at least five individuals after smashing into two motorcycles, a car, and a handcart, according to the police.
A report was dispatched to the police after a Hyundai Creta collided with several vehicles in the Aman Vihar area.
A swift response from law enforcement led to the apprehension of the SUV's driver, with legal proceedings now underway, an officer confirmed.
