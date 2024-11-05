SUV Rampage in Delhi's Rohini Leaves Five Injured

An uncontrolled SUV wreaked havoc in Delhi's Rohini, injuring at least five individuals after smashing into two motorcycles, a car, and a handcart, according to the police.

A report was dispatched to the police after a Hyundai Creta collided with several vehicles in the Aman Vihar area.

A swift response from law enforcement led to the apprehension of the SUV's driver, with legal proceedings now underway, an officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)