Moneycontrol Achieves Landmark: Surpasses 100 Million Unique Visitors in October 2024

Moneycontrol, recognized as India's prominent digital financial platform, has achieved a significant milestone by exceeding 100 million unique visitors in October 2024, as reported by Google data. This accomplishment reaffirms Moneycontrol's role as a trusted and indispensable source for financial news, market insights, and investment tools. The platform is part of the Network 18 group.

The unique blend of stock market data, financial tools, exclusive research, and pertinent business news, backed by transactional capabilities, has positioned Moneycontrol as an essential entity in the financial sector. As per global digital measurement agency Comscore, Moneycontrol's audience was 31% larger than The Economic Times in September 2024. This achievement underscores the platform's ability to attract and engage audiences effectively in a rapidly changing digital environment.

Moneycontrol Pro, the premium service of the platform, has also seen remarkable growth, surpassing 1 million subscribers and establishing itself as India's largest digital news subscription service. It competes with top global brands like Financial Times and China's Caixin. Since its inception five years ago, Moneycontrol Pro continually updates with advanced features to aid investors. The platform's app, actively used by over 7 million users monthly, is experiencing rapid growth.

According to Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network 18, this milestone exemplifies the high consumer trust in Moneycontrol's advanced markets data tools and content, enabling smarter investment decisions. Beyond audience and subscriber growth, Moneycontrol's page views in September were nearly 40% higher than The Economic Times, indicating users are engaging more with the platform.

Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor of Moneycontrol, emphasized that over 100 million users in one month represents a strong vote of confidence in the platform's quality content and its significant value for retail investors. Moneycontrol continues to expand in the fintech arena, offering services like personal loans, fixed deposits, and bank account management tools, solidifying its status as a comprehensive financial ecosystem.

