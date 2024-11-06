Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: World's Premier Mobility Exhibition

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will emerge as the world's foremost exhibition in the mobility sector. Speaking at the curtain-raiser event in New Delhi, Goyal emphasized that the expo embodies India's vision and integrates the entire mobility value chain under one comprehensive platform.

During the unveiling, Goyal praised the concerted efforts of ministries and industry leaders in orchestrating this landmark event. He launched the official film and brochure, indicating widespread collaboration between various stakeholders in the automotive and mobility arenas.

Themed 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-Creating the Future of the Automotive Value Chain', the Expo will take place from January 17-22, 2025, across three venues in Delhi, encompassing 200,000 square meters. The event will feature over nine shows and is expected to attract half a million visitors with global exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge mobility innovations.

The expo will highlight significant advancements in the mobility ecosystem through specialized exhibitions, including the Auto Expo Motor Show, Mobility Tech Pavilion, Battery Show, and many more. This industry-driven, government-endorsed initiative is coordinated by EEPC India, with support from prominent organizations such as SIAM, ACMA, and others.

