Rising U.S. Stock Futures Amid Fed's Interest-Rate Decision and Trump's Impact

U.S. stock futures rise as investors anticipate a Fed interest-rate decision and react to Trump's return as president. Despite a projected 25-basis point rate cut, markets remain watchful for future monetary policy cues. The rally boosted major indexes, though some pressure lingers on rate-sensitive equities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures are on the rise as investors brace for the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated interest-rate decision, following Donald Trump's surprising re-election as president.

Most traders are expecting a 25-basis point rate cut and will closely analyze the central bank's statement for hints on future monetary policies. The anticipation of Trump's proposed tax cuts and deregulations saw major indexes reaching record highs.

Several key stocks fluctuated in premarket trade, highlighting market volatility. Meanwhile, upcoming jobless claims data and significant corporate earnings reports are expected to guide market directions further.

