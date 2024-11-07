Rising U.S. Stock Futures Amid Fed's Interest-Rate Decision and Trump's Impact

U.S. stock futures are on the rise as investors brace for the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated interest-rate decision, following Donald Trump's surprising re-election as president.

Most traders are expecting a 25-basis point rate cut and will closely analyze the central bank's statement for hints on future monetary policies. The anticipation of Trump's proposed tax cuts and deregulations saw major indexes reaching record highs.

Several key stocks fluctuated in premarket trade, highlighting market volatility. Meanwhile, upcoming jobless claims data and significant corporate earnings reports are expected to guide market directions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)