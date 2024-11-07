Left Menu

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Bank of England Rate Cut and Inflation Forecasts

The UK's FTSE 100 index decreased after the Bank of England cut interest rates and projected higher inflation following the new government's budget. The pound's rise impacted the export-oriented index, while British stocks fluctuated in response to global economic developments and individual companies faced revenue challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:34 IST
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Bank of England Rate Cut and Inflation Forecasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 index in the UK experienced a slight decline on Thursday as the Bank of England reduced interest rates, aligning with expectations, while warning of increased inflation and growth due to the latest government budget. This shift comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled significant financial reforms.

The British pound rose 0.4% against the US dollar following the rate cut, a decision backed by an 8-1 vote from the Monetary Policy Committee. The central bank anticipates that the budget could elevate inflation, pushing the timeline for returning to a 2% target.

Meanwhile, the stock market reacted to global influences, including the US presidential election results. Concerns over future trade policies and economic impacts linger, while the FTSE 250 showed resilience, maintaining its gains in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

