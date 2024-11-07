FTSE 100 Dips Amid Bank of England Rate Cut and Inflation Forecasts

The FTSE 100 index in the UK experienced a slight decline on Thursday as the Bank of England reduced interest rates, aligning with expectations, while warning of increased inflation and growth due to the latest government budget. This shift comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled significant financial reforms.

The British pound rose 0.4% against the US dollar following the rate cut, a decision backed by an 8-1 vote from the Monetary Policy Committee. The central bank anticipates that the budget could elevate inflation, pushing the timeline for returning to a 2% target.

Meanwhile, the stock market reacted to global influences, including the US presidential election results. Concerns over future trade policies and economic impacts linger, while the FTSE 250 showed resilience, maintaining its gains in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)