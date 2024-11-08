Left Menu

Manipur CM Engages Finance Commission for Economic Overhaul

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh discussed with the 16th Finance Commission led by Dr. Arvid Panagariya about the effective utilization of funds from centrally sponsored schemes. Discussions focused on grant-in-aid proposals and project executions aimed at transforming the state's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:04 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh engaged in critical discussions with the 16th Finance Commission to leverage central funds for state advancement.

The session, chaired by Singh, involved exchange on optimizing Centrally Sponsored Schemes, grant-in-aid proposals, and specific developmental projects.

Led by Chairman Dr. Arvid Panagariya, the Commission aims to drive economic change in Manipur through strategic fund allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

