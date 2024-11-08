Manipur CM Engages Finance Commission for Economic Overhaul

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh engaged in critical discussions with the 16th Finance Commission to leverage central funds for state advancement.

The session, chaired by Singh, involved exchange on optimizing Centrally Sponsored Schemes, grant-in-aid proposals, and specific developmental projects.

Led by Chairman Dr. Arvid Panagariya, the Commission aims to drive economic change in Manipur through strategic fund allocation.

