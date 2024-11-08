Left Menu

Bectors Food: Sweet Success with Rising Profits

Bectors Food Specialities Ltd reported a 4.42% increase in net profits for the second quarter of 2024, totaling Rs 38.93 crore. The company's revenue from operations surged by 19.72% to Rs 496.28 crore, largely driven by growth in the biscuit and bakery segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:56 IST
Bectors Food: Sweet Success with Rising Profits
  • Country:
  • India

Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, a renowned biscuit manufacturer, announced a 4.42% rise in net profit to Rs 38.93 crore for Q2 ending September 2024.

The company's operation revenue saw a significant boost, climbing 19.72% to Rs 496.28 crore, compared to the same period last year.

The increase in profits is attributed to remarkable growth in both the biscuit and bakery segments, which registered 24% and 19% growth, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024