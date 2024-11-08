Bectors Food: Sweet Success with Rising Profits

Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, a renowned biscuit manufacturer, announced a 4.42% rise in net profit to Rs 38.93 crore for Q2 ending September 2024.

The company's operation revenue saw a significant boost, climbing 19.72% to Rs 496.28 crore, compared to the same period last year.

The increase in profits is attributed to remarkable growth in both the biscuit and bakery segments, which registered 24% and 19% growth, respectively.

