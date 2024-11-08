Bectors Food: Sweet Success with Rising Profits
Bectors Food Specialities Ltd reported a 4.42% increase in net profits for the second quarter of 2024, totaling Rs 38.93 crore. The company's revenue from operations surged by 19.72% to Rs 496.28 crore, largely driven by growth in the biscuit and bakery segments.
Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, a renowned biscuit manufacturer, announced a 4.42% rise in net profit to Rs 38.93 crore for Q2 ending September 2024.
The company's operation revenue saw a significant boost, climbing 19.72% to Rs 496.28 crore, compared to the same period last year.
The increase in profits is attributed to remarkable growth in both the biscuit and bakery segments, which registered 24% and 19% growth, respectively.
