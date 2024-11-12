Airbus Champions Free Trade Amid Rising Global Tensions
Airbus advocates for free trade as tensions rise between China, Europe, and the U.S. The aerospace leader highlights its strong presence in China and ongoing collaboration. Amid trade disputes and potential tariffs, Airbus continues to expand in the Chinese market while solidifying partnerships and deepening its industrial chain.
European aerospace giant Airbus is ardently defending free trade amid mounting economic tensions globally. On Tuesday, the CEO of Airbus' China operations reaffirmed the company's commitment to open markets, praising its cooperative efforts with Beijing as a testament to successful China-Europe relations.
Airbus continues to navigate complex trade dynamics, including disputes between the European Union and China over electric vehicles and potential transatlantic issues following tariff threats by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite these challenges, the company's China CEO, George Xu, emphasized the critical importance of free trade for global economic health.
At China's largest air show in Zhuhai, Xu highlighted Airbus' strategy to deepen its industrial connections within China and expand its market reach. The firm plans to open a new assembly line in Tianjin by 2026, further integrating Chinese and global aerospace supply networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
