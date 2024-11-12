Left Menu

Airbus Champions Free Trade Amid Rising Global Tensions

Airbus advocates for free trade as tensions rise between China, Europe, and the U.S. The aerospace leader highlights its strong presence in China and ongoing collaboration. Amid trade disputes and potential tariffs, Airbus continues to expand in the Chinese market while solidifying partnerships and deepening its industrial chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:22 IST
Airbus Champions Free Trade Amid Rising Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European aerospace giant Airbus is ardently defending free trade amid mounting economic tensions globally. On Tuesday, the CEO of Airbus' China operations reaffirmed the company's commitment to open markets, praising its cooperative efforts with Beijing as a testament to successful China-Europe relations.

Airbus continues to navigate complex trade dynamics, including disputes between the European Union and China over electric vehicles and potential transatlantic issues following tariff threats by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite these challenges, the company's China CEO, George Xu, emphasized the critical importance of free trade for global economic health.

At China's largest air show in Zhuhai, Xu highlighted Airbus' strategy to deepen its industrial connections within China and expand its market reach. The firm plans to open a new assembly line in Tianjin by 2026, further integrating Chinese and global aerospace supply networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024