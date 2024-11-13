Grounded Getaways: The Perils of Flying Through Volcanic Ash

An eruption of a volcano in eastern Indonesia has led to the cancellation of flights between Australia and Bali. Volcanic ash spread by the eruption poses a significant threat to aircraft, prompting airlines to take precautionary measures.

Volcanic ash is highly abrasive and can severely damage aircraft windscreens, making them opaque, similar to using sandpaper on spectacles. This ash also clogs external sensors and infiltrates ventilation systems, affecting airflow and engine performance.

The Aviation industry has systems to evaluate ash-related risks, relying on operational staff assessments and global aviation guidelines. Despite the inconvenience for passengers, these cancellations prioritize safety, protecting passengers from potential engine failures and visibility hazards.

