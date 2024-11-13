Left Menu

Grounded Getaways: The Perils of Flying Through Volcanic Ash

A volcanic eruption in Indonesia disrupted flights between Australia and Bali by releasing volcanic ash, posing significant threats to aircraft. This ash can cause severe damage to engines and other airplane components, leading to safety risks. Airlines cancel flights based on real-time assessments and global aviation guidelines to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Queensland | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:17 IST
Grounded Getaways: The Perils of Flying Through Volcanic Ash

An eruption of a volcano in eastern Indonesia has led to the cancellation of flights between Australia and Bali. Volcanic ash spread by the eruption poses a significant threat to aircraft, prompting airlines to take precautionary measures.

Volcanic ash is highly abrasive and can severely damage aircraft windscreens, making them opaque, similar to using sandpaper on spectacles. This ash also clogs external sensors and infiltrates ventilation systems, affecting airflow and engine performance.

The Aviation industry has systems to evaluate ash-related risks, relying on operational staff assessments and global aviation guidelines. Despite the inconvenience for passengers, these cancellations prioritize safety, protecting passengers from potential engine failures and visibility hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024