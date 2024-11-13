Left Menu

Health Sector in Focus: Key Developments in Pharmaceuticals and Policy

The health sector sees significant movements as the US sues to block UnitedHealth's acquisition of Amedisys, AstraZeneca raises forecasts and launches US investments, Pfizer may sell its hospital drugs unit, and Novavax lowers its revenue forecast. Moreover, the NHS plans an overhaul following a budget increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:28 IST
In a major move to maintain market competition, the Justice Department, along with three U.S. states, filed a lawsuit to impede UnitedHealth Group's acquisition of Amedisys Inc., valued at $3.3 billion. The lawsuit centers on concerns about reduced competition in the home health services sector, potentially impacting patients and insurance contracts.

Simultaneously, AstraZeneca has revised its 2024 financial outlook upwards after outperforming Q3 estimates, bolstered by robust demand for its oncological and rare disease therapeutics. The company is committing an additional $2 billion for research, development, and infrastructure expansion in the United States.

The UK government unveiled comprehensive plans for a National Health Service overhaul after a significant budget enhancement. This initiative aims at reforming public services, reducing waiting times, and optimizing funds use, with an emphasis on efficiency and productivity improvements.

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

